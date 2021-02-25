Arket

Terracotta Flower Pot 12 Cm

£19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

A flower pot made of terracotta with a matching saucer. Plants can be placed directly in the pot and drain well, thanks to a hole in the bottom and a high-rim saucer that collects excess water. Both the pot and the saucer are glazed to prevent dampness on the surface where the pot is placed. Since some of the steps of the manufacturing process are performed by hand, each piece has a unique appearance. Size of the pot 140 x 120 mm Size of the saucer 25 x 150 mm Homeware > Home > Flower pots