Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Wandler
Teresa Leather Shoulder Bag
$1000.00
$600.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
By Far
Purple Baby Billy Bag
BUY
$364.00
$505.00
SSENSE
Altuzarra
Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£647.50
£925.00
Net-A-Porter
Paco Rabanne
1969 Moon Disc-link Shoulder Bag
BUY
$1550.00
Bergdorf Goodman
JBB
Pu Leather Saddle Shoulder Bag
BUY
$39.99
Amazon
More from Wandler
Wandler
Wandler Penelope Bag
BUY
$930.00
Shopbop
Wandler
Poppy Contrasting Cuff Jeans
BUY
$240.00
Farfetch
Wandler
Penelope Micro Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£520.00
Net-A-Porter
Wandler
Penelope Calfskin Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$522.00
$870.00
Nordstrom
More from Shoulder Bags
By Far
Purple Baby Billy Bag
BUY
$364.00
$505.00
SSENSE
Altuzarra
Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£647.50
£925.00
Net-A-Porter
Paco Rabanne
1969 Moon Disc-link Shoulder Bag
BUY
$1550.00
Bergdorf Goodman
JBB
Pu Leather Saddle Shoulder Bag
BUY
$39.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted