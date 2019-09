Loq

Tere Leather Sandals

£325.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. LOQ's 'Tere' sandals will become your go-to pair this summer. Made just for us, they're crafted from smooth ivory leather and have toe loops and wide straps that frame and secure feet. The striped circular block heel adds a subtle pop of color to any outfit and is comfortable to walk on.