Amazon

Tequila Mockingbird

$15.00 $10.24

Buy Now Review It

From barflies to book clubs, Tequila Mockingbird is the world's bestselling cocktail book for the literary obsessed. Featuring 65 delicious drink recipes paired with wry commentary on history's most beloved novels, Tequila Mockingbird also includes bar bites, drinking games, and whimsical illustrations throughout.