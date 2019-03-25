Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Mystery Vibe

Tenuto

$129.99
At Mystery Vibe
Tenuto wearable vibrator for him is the ultimate satisfier for solo or partner pleasure. From increased blood flow, to multiple stimulation areas and adaptable hold for enhanced performance – YOUR pleasure is on its way!
Featured in 1 story
9 One-Of-A-Kind Sex Toys That Will Blow Your Mind
by Erika W. Smith