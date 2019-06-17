Natura Bisse

Tensolift Neck Cream

£176.00

Luminise, hydrate and lift skin with NATURA BISSÉ Tensolift Neck Cream, a unique micro-lifting cream designed to smooth and firm the neck and décolletage. This rejuvenating cream can help to redefine the contour of the jawline, even wrinkles and lighten dark spots, leaving skin revitalised and radiant. Designed for daily use, the cream’s complex formula contains active ingredients that promote skin cell regeneration — a firmer, flawless complexion is closer each day. NATURA BISSÉ Tensolift Neck Cream is formulated with micropeptides, collagen, elastin and amino acids to aid lifting and firming. The plumping effects of lipids will improve the skin’s complexion, while hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration and moisturising properties.