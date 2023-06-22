Tenoverten

Tenoverten The Rose Soak Nail Polish Remover – 4 Fl Oz

Finally, a nail polish remover that comes up smelling like roses. This non-acetone nail polish remover is paraben-free and non-toxic, and it contains carefully selected ingredients like Horsetail Leaf Extract, Essential Oils, Vitamin E and Aloe to help protect your nails from dryness. This ingredient-conscious polish remover has no harsh fumes or toxic chemicals, and is free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. It's better for you nail care in a bottle. For the best results, soak a cotton pad fully and hold on top of nail for 10-20 seconds to help breakdown the top coat and make polish removal easier. Then wipe pad upward to neatly and swiftly remove polish. Repeat as necessary. Wash hands thoroughly if immediately reapplying polish as the excess hydrating oils from the remover can affect polish adhesion.