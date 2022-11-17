Tenoverten

Nail Polish In Anne

$12.00

At Tenoverten

At a glance Clean Highlights Anne - pink 8-Free+ Vegan + Cruelty-free Free from: dibutyl phthalate (dbp), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate (tphp) Consciously formulated color that goes on smooth, for streak free shine you can feel good about Made in the USA Specifications Health Facts: Propylparaben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Non-Toxic, Formaldehyde Donor-Free Color Finish: Gloss Color Palette: Light Tones Beauty Purpose: Shine Enhancing Net weight: .45 fl oz (US) Features: High Shine TCIN: 85402975 UPC: 850031682139 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-2314 Origin: Made in the USA Description Anne - Sheer elegance. A universally flattering pink for the ultimate buff-your-nails-but-better effect. Conscious nail care leaves your nails healthier than when you started, and that's the philosophy that went into developing the entire tenoverten Nail Polish collection. Each tenoverten non-toxic nail polish is named after a street in tenoverten's hometown of New York City, and the colors are classic and contemporary, like New York itself. The nail polishes are smooth and streak-free, allowing for easy application at home or in a salon. 8-free, vegan and cruelty free, these nail polishes do not contain: dibutyl phthalate (dbp), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, or triphenyl phosphate (tphp). For best results, use with a base coat like tenoverten's The Foundation base coat, which helps strengthens nails, and a high shine top coat like tenoverten's The Shield for longer lasting effects.