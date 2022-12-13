Reformation

Tenore Cashmere Sweater Dress

$328.00 $196.80

Try not to play favorites. The Tenore is a long sleeve, midi-length sweater dress that is made of ribbed, cashmere fabric. It features a sweetheart neckline and is fitted throughout for a more defined look. We’re working to eliminate virgin cashmere–and its big carbon footprint–with our new 90% recycled, 10% virgin cashmere. It's not perfect (yet), but it has 87% less of the carbon impact than conventional cashmere, and 100% of the cuteness.