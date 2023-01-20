KOI

Tennin Heart Oxford

$70.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 78970449; Color Code: 001 Chunky platform oxfords from KOI combine an edgy silhouette with sweet heart motifs. Crafted from faux leather with an adjustable lace-up construction for the perfect fit. Content + Care - Faux leather upper - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - Heel: 3"h KOI 100% vegan 100% of the time, KOI blends creativity with compassion to offer bold fashion-forward designs.