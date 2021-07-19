Tenga

Tenga Tenga – Flip Hole – White – Masturbator

$140.99 $79.98

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Tenga - Flip Hole - White - Masturbator Utilizing the pioneering flip-style technology, intricate details were realized on the Tenga Flip Hole. Easy to wash and easy to dry for hygienic use. Full of new features such as the Floating Pad and Vacuum Pump, to enhance your sensation at your finger-tips. Economically friendly, re-usable up to 50 times. With an additional three different types of lotion, you can choose your own experience.