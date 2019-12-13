Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Tenga
Tenga Svr Rechargeable Cock Ring Vibrator
$42.15
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
The Tenga Smart Vibe Ring (SVR) is a high-powered and rechargeable vibrating cock ring with multiple settings that increases stimulation during intercourse
Need a few alternatives?
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Vibes Yummy Sunshine G-spot Vibrator
$39.93
from
Amazon
BUY
Lovense
Hush Butt Plug
$99.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
We-Vibe
Moxie With Remote
$159.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Desire
Luxury App-controlled Rechargeable Panty Vibrator
$139.00
$125.00
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Tenga
Tenga
Iroha Mini Sora-mikan
$25.00
from
Tenga
BUY
Tenga
Egg
$8.21
from
Amazon
BUY
Tenga
Easy Beat Egg Male Masturbation Toy
$25.24
from
Amazon
BUY
Tenga
Kushi
£99.99
£94.99
from
Tenga
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Satisfyer
Satisfyer Vibes Yummy Sunshine G-spot Vibrator
$39.93
from
Amazon
BUY
Lovense
Hush Butt Plug
$99.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
We-Vibe
Moxie With Remote
$159.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Desire
Luxury App-controlled Rechargeable Panty Vibrator
$139.00
$125.00
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted