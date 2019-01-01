Description
Versatility makes the Tenga SVR Cock Ring vibe one for your toy box: wear it as a cock ring alone or during partner sex; hook it around two fingers for use as a finger vibe; or slip it into a pair of underwear for a warm up. If you want to use it to stimulate both partners during sex, slip the stretchy cock ring around the penis or dildo and position the extension so it delivers stimulation to your partner's clit during penetration. Or, slip your fingers through the ring and palm the vibrator to add an extra thrill to hand jobs or massages. Sheathed in bodysafe silicone and boasting seven speeds and two pulsation modes, there is a lot to explore with this vibe. Comes with a discreet storage case. USB rechargeable. One-year manufacturer's warranty.
Brand: Tenga