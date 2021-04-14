Tenga

Spinner Tetra Textured Male Masturbator

$39.99 $31.99

Carbide, Aftershock, Ironside3... Robot Wars fans know the power of spinning, and TENGA has brought it to a whole new level with their Spinner sleeves. Tetra features a unique geometric texture that spirals around the penis for tantalising twists. With 4.5 inches of textured canal and a packet of lube included so you can get started right away, the Tetra arrives ready to twist into action on your joystick. To make the most of your solo session, lube both yourself and the sleeve with plenty of water-based lube before play.