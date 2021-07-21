Tenga

Tenga Iroha Lipstick Vibe

We want self-care to be as pleasurable and as simple as the other small indulgences in your daily life. That is why we designed the Iroha Stick, a compact item that is easy to slip into a pocket or purse. Easy to hold, with a soft silicone tip that is gentle on the skin, Iroha Stick is waterproof. In the bedroom, bath, or on the road, the Iroha Stick is ready when you are. Runs on max strength for up to five hours. Measurements: 3.90 inches in length, .87 inches in width. Material: Silicone, PC. Color: Pink. Note: Requires 1-AAA battery, included. Highlights: Easy to Hold Soft Silicone Tip 100% Waterproof Discreet & Travel Safe AAA Battery Included Lasts up to 5 hours