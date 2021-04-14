Tenga

Egg Lovers Heart Textured Male Masturbator

$12.99 $10.39

Hearty stimulation awaits within this pleasuring little egg, an orgasmic innovation from TENGA. Crack open the egg to reveal its soft internal sleeve, peppered with embossed hearts to deliver intense stimulation when stretched over your shaft. Packed into a petite and couple-friendly egg, the sleeve of the TENGA Egg Lovers Heart stretches up to 12 inches in length as you move it up and down your shaft to pleasure all sizes. A perfect Valentine's gift and for romantic nights in and weekends away together, discreetly pop your TENGA Egg in your weekend bag or keep it inside your bedside drawer for pleasure whenever you please. Please note: To prevent damage, pinch the tip of your TENGA Egg before you place it on the penis as you would when applying a condom. This Japanese sex toy is made from delicate material and designed for a single use, but with careful use, cleaning and plenty of lube, it should be good for multiple uses.