30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
I really, really like this blush.
Blush is very important to me because I look like I am dying of consumption without it. I go back and forth between natural-looking brownish nudes and bright pinks and reds that I can apply with a light hand, like Rub, a vivid cool-toned fuchsia. I really, really like this blush — I generally use cream formulas because they’re easier to control and go on more evenly, but this super-soft powder is infused with oils to give it a similar velvety feel. I used the Real Techniques Blend + Blur Cheek Brush to tap it on just below my temples and blend down toward my cheeks, and it gave me the perfect low-grade fever effect I’m always looking to achieve.