Flesh Beauty

Tender Flesh Blush

Flesh Tender Flesh Blush is a richly pigmented, cream-like powder blush infused with mica pearls for a glowy, soft-focus effect.
Is Flesh Beauty Worth The Hype?
by Samantha Sasso

I really, really like this blush.

Rachel KrauseFull-time editor
Blush is very important to me because I look like I am dying of consumption without it. I go back and forth between natural-looking brownish nudes and bright pinks and reds that I can apply with a light hand, like Rub, a vivid cool-toned fuchsia. I really, really like this blush — I generally use cream formulas because they’re easier to control and go on more evenly, but this super-soft powder is infused with oils to give it a similar velvety feel. I used the Real Techniques Blend + Blur Cheek Brush to tap it on just below my temples and blend down toward my cheeks, and it gave me the perfect low-grade fever effect I’m always looking to achieve.