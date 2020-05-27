Goodthreads

Tencel Short-sleeve Shirt Dress

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

100% Lyocell Imported Machine Wash This classic button-up shirtdress is accentuated with a tie waist, shirt-tail hem, side pockets and a spread collar Made with 100% Lyocell - a durable fabric that is naturally breathable and drapes beautifully Model is 5'10" and wearing a size S. Goodthreads is on a mission to create incredible clothes at affordable prices. Our womenswear delivers the perfect balance of feminine and tomboy style, rooted in denim and everything you wear with it - washed shirting, cozy sweaters, and perfectly broken-in t-shirts An Amazon brand - This classic button-up shirtdress is accentuated with a tie waist, shirt-tail hem, side pockets and a spread collar From our hand-selected fabrics to our wide range of fits, you can rely on Goodthreads to be effortless, stylish, and crafted with care.