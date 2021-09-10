Ganni

Tencel™ Long-sleeve Turtleneck

€95.00

Long-sleeve turtleneck undershirt in tencel, finished with a rubber GANNI logo patch detail. 92% TENCEL™ LYOCELL This piece is made of 92% Tencel™, which is a modern wood-fibre-based rayon fabric that has a proven lower environmental impact compared to traditional fabrics, as it requires less energy and water throughout production, and is naturally white in colour so very low amounts of dye are needed. Form-fitting silhouette Soft, lightweight tencel fabric with ribbing and stretch