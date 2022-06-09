Quince

Tencel Jersey Tank Maxi Dress

$98.00 $39.90

Description This sleeveless, scoop neck maxi-length TENCEL™ dress is perfection. So comfy and versatile, with a bit of stretch for the perfect fit. Details Fabric is soft, stretchy, and pill-resistant Material: 95% TENCEL™, 5% Spandex TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers are extracted from sustainably grown wood using a unique closed loop system which recovers and reuses the solvents used, minimizing the environmental impact of production. Unique physical properties lead to their high tenacity profile, efficient moisture management and gentleness to skin. Dyeing, washing, and manufacturing processes are certified under RCS (Recycled Claim Standard) and made with low-water, eco friendly dyes Produced in Sedex certified factories which aims to improve working conditions throughout the supply chain Origin: Jiangsu, China Model is 5'9" and wearing a size Small Care / Maintenance Machine wash cold