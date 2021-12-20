Profile Books

Tenants The People On The Frontline Of Britain’s Housing Emergency

Tony is facing eviction instead of enjoying retirement; Limarra isn't 'homeless enough' to get help from the council; and for Kelly and her asthmatic son Morgan, another new rented house is a matter of life and death. This is twenty-first century Britain, where millions are forced into the private rental sector - a sector that creates profit for landlords, not safe and stable homes for tenants. In this fierce and moving account, journalist Vicky Spratt traces decades of bad policy decisions to show how and why the British dream of homeownership has withered and the safety net of social housing has broken. Through the lives of those in the renting trap, she illuminates the ways this crisis is devastating our health, communities and political landscape. But, as the Covid epidemic showed, there are also real, radical steps we can take to give everyone the chance of a good home.