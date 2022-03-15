Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-topper Supreme™ (queen)

$399.00 $319.20

Buy Now Review It

At Tempur-Pedic

A Removable & Washable Cover The TEMPUR-Topper Supreme™ features a removable and washable cover, which is also mold, allergen and dust mite dander resistant. B Proprietary TEMPUR® Material Our proprietary formulation uniquely responds to your weight, shape and temperature, adapting to your body for truly personalized support. C Generous Thickness With 3 inches of premium TEMPUR® Material, this topper is thicker than most competitors, and instantly upgrades the comfort of any mattress.