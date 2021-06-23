Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-topper Supreme

Made with 3 inches of revolutionary TEMPUR® material, the same one-of-a-kind sleep technology found in all of our mattresses. Backed by 25 years of legendary Tempur-Pedic innovation. The TEMPUR-Topper Supreme features a removable and washable cover, which is also mold, allergen and dust mite dander resistant. Our proprietary formulation uniquely responds to your weight, shape and temperature, adapting to your body for truly personalized support. With 3 inches of premium TEMPUR Material, this topper is thicker than most competitors, and instantly upgrades the comfort of any mattress.