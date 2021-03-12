United States
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-topper Supreme
$399.00$239.40
At Tempur-Pedic
Why Our Mattress Topper is the Best Made with 3 inches of revolutionary TEMPUR® material, the same one-of-a-kind sleep technology found in all of our mattresses. Backed by 25 years of legendary Tempur-Pedic innovation. A Removable & Washable Cover The TEMPUR-Topper Supreme features a removable and washable cover, which is also mold, allergen and dust mite dander resistant. B Proprietary TEMPUR® Material Our proprietary formulation uniquely responds to your weight, shape and temperature, adapting to your body for truly personalized support. C Generous Thickness With 3 inches of premium TEMPUR Material, this topper is thicker than most competitors, and instantly upgrades the comfort of any mattress.