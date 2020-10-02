United States
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-topper Supreme
Why Our Mattress Topper is the Best Made with 3 inches of revolutionary TEMPUR® material, the same one-of-a-kind sleep technology found in all of our mattresses. Backed by 25 years of legendary Tempur-Pedic innovation. A Removable & Washable Cover The TEMPUR-Topper Supreme features a removable and washable cover, which is also mold, allergen and dust mite dander resistant. B Proprietary TEMPUR® Material Our proprietary formulation uniquely responds to your weight, shape and temperature, adapting to your body for truly personalized support. C Generous Thickness With 3 inches of premium TEMPUR Material, this topper is thicker than most competitors, and instantly upgrades the comfort of any mattress.
This topper gives support for less than the price of a new mattress
Our beds were once a destination for merely sleeping and now work triple duty as a desk, sofa, and surface for snacking (don't judge). Tempur-Pedic's TEMPUR Topper Supreme helps us support all of those functions for much less than the price of a new mattress. With three full inches of the brand's long-lasting memory foam, it gives way to the lightest touch and silently bounces back. 2,249 customers, including members of the R29 Shopping team, swear by this topper as an added comfort layer when overhauling your entire sleeping situation isn't within budget.