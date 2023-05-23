Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-essential Mattress

$2500.00 $1500.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tempurpedic

A. Premium Fabric Cover Breathable, moisture-wicking, super-stretch cover with antimicrobial treatment that protects the mattress against common allergens, such as dust mite dander and mold. B. Comfort Layer Featuring our TEMPUR-ES® Material, a softer formulation that delivers a balance of cushioning comfort and responsive support. C. Support Layer Legendary TEMPUR® Material responds to your body's temperature, weight and shape for truly personalized comfort. D. Base Layer Serves as the "base" for the TEMPUR® Material layers, dispersing heat from the mattress to help you feel cooler.