Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-cloud Prima 10″ Medium-soft Memory Foam Mattress

$1849.99 $1294.30

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath and Beyond

The TEMPUR-Cloud Prima Medium-Soft Mattress is designed to lend your body conforming support throughout the night. Featuring SmartClimate System built in the two-layer cover, it draws moisture away while providing cool-to-touch comfort.