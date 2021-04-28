Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

The Tempur-Cloud Breeze Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow offers a refreshing sleep experience in any sleep position. Get adaptive support from exclusive Tempur material, and stay cooler throughout the night with layers of cooling gel on both sides. Keep cool and comfortable—and wake up refreshed—with the unique support and medium feel of this lightweight memory foam cooling pillow. Includes washable cover to keep your pillow fresh, and a 5-year limited warranty. What's Included? Removable Cover Pillowcase Features Our exclusive gel layer on both sides of the pillow keeps you comfortable and cool throughout the night. Designed for all sleep positions - ideal for medium to large frames Signature pressure-relieving Tempur-Pedic pillow material adapts to your head, neck, and shoulders for personalized comfort. Our exclusive gel layer on both sides of the pillow keeps you comfortable and cool throughout the night Medium feel provides a restful night’s sleep for back, side, and stomach sleepers Adaptive Tempur material never loses its shape, offering superior support and alignment year after year Your new pillow may feel more firm than expected - please give the pillow time to “break-in.” You may also notice a “new product smell” at first. As with most new purchases, this is normal and will dissipate in a couple of weeks. Product Details Fill Material: Memory foam; Foam Sleep Position: Side; Back; Stomach Comfort Level: Medium Cover Material: 100% Cotton Removable Cover: Yes Cooling Technology: Yes