Batiste

Tempt Dry Shampoo For Oily Hair

£4.19

Buy Now Review It

At Notino

Product description Batiste Tempt Characteristics The Batiste Tempt dry shampoo restores volume and freshens up your appearance. Enjoy the feeling of clean hair without having to wash it. Characteristics: absorbs excess oil leaves hair fragrant shapes and helps hold the style How to use: Shake the container well before use. Spray the roots of your hair in particular from a distance of 20-30 cm from the head. Hair type oily hair Effects Setting, Regulation of excessive sebum Scalp skin type oily scalp