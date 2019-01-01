Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
Diptyque

Tempo Eau De Parfum

$165.00
At Space NK
This woody aroma combines three different extractions of patchouli, each from a sustainable supply chain managed by Givaudan on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Additional notes include bergamot, violet leaf, clary sage, mate, and pink pepper.
Featured in 1 story
The Scents We Want To Smell Like For All Of 2019
by Erika Stalder