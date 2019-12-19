Ember

Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, 12 Oz

$179.95

Buy Now Review It

LONGER LASTING BATTERY: Extended battery life on your temperature control mug keeps your drink perfectly hot for 3 hours on a single charge—or all day on the included, redesigned charging coaster. Choose the exact temperature you prefer (between 120°F - 145°F). NEW TOUCH DISPLAY: Customize your heated mug by simply tapping on the + or - symbol to increase or decrease your preferred drinking temperature. Touch the Ember logo to reveal additional Ember Travel Mug 2 features such as battery life, temperature, and mug name. APP CONTROLLED: Smart mug allows you to control with your smartphone. Pair with the Ember App to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more. SAFE TO HAND WASH: The coffee mug features a leakproof lid for on-the-go use and is safe to hand wash. Ember Travel Mug is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep. UPGRADED EMBER MUG: Ember’s 1 year warranty and 30-day return program valid only for purchases “Sold By” Ember Technologies or Amazon. Ember Technologies is the only authorized reseller for Ember products on Amazon. Warranty not valid for any other third party resellers on Amazon.