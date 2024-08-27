Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
The Frankie Shop
Temi Sheer Halter Dress
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Frankie Shop
Need a few alternatives?
Weekday
Open Back Maxi Halter Dress
BUY
$55.00
Weekday
Mango
Semitransparent Chiffon Dress With Ruffles
BUY
$299.99
Mango
VRG GRL
Bias-cut Maxi Dress
BUY
$114.00
VRG GRL
ASOS DESIGN
Tie Front Exaggerated Drape Maxi Dress
BUY
$42.99
ASOS
More from The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Colette Hourglass Blazer
BUY
$289.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Lui Fluid Boxer Shorts
BUY
$98.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Lui Fluid Boxer Shorts
BUY
€98.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Orla Button Up Shirt
BUY
$137.00
The Frankie Shop
More from Dresses
Weekday
Open Back Maxi Halter Dress
BUY
$55.00
Weekday
Petal & Pup
Kleo One Shoulder Maxi Dress
BUY
£57.95
Petal & Pup
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Insert Detail Split Front Mini Dress In Burnt Orange
BUY
£44.00
£55.00
ASOS
Lulus
Satin Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
£90.00
Lulus
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted