For Love & Lemons

Temecula Mini Dress

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 53781266; Color Code: 040 Stun in this sweet mini dress featured in a gorgeous lace overlay fabrication with deep V-neckline and ruffle-trimmed sleeve cuffs. Front hook closure Hidden back zip detail Fully lined Care/Import Dry Clean Only Import Measurements for size small Bust: 14 in Length: 32 in Sleeve Length: 10.75 in