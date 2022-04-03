Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Journee
Telulah Mule
$70.00
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At DSW
These slip-ons feature a chic pointed toe and are finished with a crisp bow-accented strap to bring extra texture to jeans or midi skirts.
Need a few alternatives?
Journee
Telulah Mule
BUY
$49.99
$70.00
DSW
Charles and Keith
Perline Beaded Platform Loafers
BUY
$83.00
Charles and Keith
Sam Edelman
Laurs Lug Sole Loafer
BUY
$150.00
Sam Edelman
Cole Haan
Cloudfeel Espadrille
BUY
$110.00
Cole Haan
More from Journee
Journee
Spritzs Over-the-knee Lace-up Boot
BUY
$69.97
$90.00
Nordstrom Rack
Journee
Leopard Slides
BUY
$33.59
$49.99
Kohl's
More from Flats
Journee
Telulah Mule
BUY
$49.99
$70.00
DSW
Charles and Keith
Perline Beaded Platform Loafers
BUY
$83.00
Charles and Keith
Sam Edelman
Laurs Lug Sole Loafer
BUY
$150.00
Sam Edelman
Cole Haan
Cloudfeel Espadrille
BUY
$110.00
Cole Haan
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted