Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Nathan James
Telos Desk With Drawer
$169.99
$109.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Built with engineered wood. Wide surface can hold a 28-inch monitor. Store your keyboard and supplies inside a built-in drawer.
Need a few alternatives?
bee9designshop
Fold Away Lap Desk
$101.92
from
Etsy
BUY
Safavieh
Dean 2-drawer Vanity Desk In Black
$114.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
Safavieh
1 Drawer Writing Desk
$225.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
MoWdwrk
Small Oakwood Desk
$396.38
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Nathan James
Nathan James
Mid-century Rolling Bar Serving Cart With 2-tier Trays
$99.79
from
Amazon
BUY
Nathan James
Computer Desk With Drawer
$164.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Nathan James
Hugo Nightstand
$67.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Nathan James
Theo Wood Ladder Bookshelf
$129.99
$119.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Furniture
bee9designshop
Fold Away Lap Desk
$101.92
from
Etsy
BUY
Safavieh
Dean 2-drawer Vanity Desk In Black
$114.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
Safavieh
1 Drawer Writing Desk
$225.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
MoWdwrk
Small Oakwood Desk
$396.38
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted