Coconuts by Matisse
Telluride Western Cowboy Boot
$190.00$159.99
At DSW
Coconuts Telluride Western Cowboy Boot Show off your country roots in the Telluride cowboy boots from Coconuts by Matisse. Featuring a fashionable embroidered detail and a two-tone design, this western-inspired pair will elevate any ensemble. Click here for Boot Measuring Guide. Item # 532172 UPC # 194612222599 FEATURES Suede upper Inside zipper closure Almond toe Synthetic lining Lightly padded footbed Approx. 12.5'' shaft height Approx. 15" calf circumference 2.5'' slanted stacked block heel Synthetic sole Imported