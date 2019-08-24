Tello

Tello Quadcopter Drone With Hd Camera And Vr Powered By Dji Technology Fun Flight Bundle With Carry Case, Spare Battery And Vr Goggles Headset

$149.00 $109.00

Feel the Fun We set out to build the most fun drone ever, and we came up with Tello: an impressive little drone for kids and adults that’s a blast to fly and helps users learn about drones with Scratch programming. Get yourself a Tello to find out just how awesome flying can be! New to Drones? No Problem. Flying Tello couldn’t be easier! Just pull out your phone to fly anytime or anywhere with intuitive controls.Smartphone VR Headset Compatibility: Fly with a breathtaking first-person view. DJI Flight Tech: Industry-leading components ensure stable flights. Tello App: Getting started is extra easy with the Tello app’s friendly UI. Controller Compatibility: Precise control for unforgettable experiences. See the World from the Sky Tello has two antennas that make video transmission extra stable and a high-capacity battery that offers impressively long flights times. Up to 13-Min Flight Time 100m Flight Distance 720p HD Transmission Smart Switch 2 Antennas Fantastic Features for Endless Enjoyment Thanks to all the tech that Tello’s packing, like a flight controller powered by DJI, you can perform awesome and complex tricks and with just a tap on screen. Flying has never been so fun and easy! Throw & Go: Start flying by simply tossing Tello into the air. 8D Flips: Slide on screen to perform cool aerials stunts. Bounce Mode: Tello flies up and down from your hand automatically.Capture Great Pictures and Videos Equipped with a high-quality image processor, Tello shoots incredible photos and videos. Even if you don’t know how to fly, you can record pro-level videos with EZ Shots and share them on social media from your smartphone.