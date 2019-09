Loup Charmant

Tellin High-rise Linen Shorts

With their serene hue and breezy cut, Loup Charmant’s light blue Tellin shorts are the ultimate summer staple. They’re crafted in New York from linen and shaped for a high-rise fit with a pleated front to encourage a slight flare. Wear them with the matching blazer and tan leather sandals for a sophisticated alternative to a summer dress.