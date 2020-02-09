Fortune Teller

Tell-tale Heart + Booklet

$5.95 $4.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Read your romantic future with this booklet that will tell you if youre about to be ghosted or if things are heating up. The included Tell-Tale Heart reacts to your body temperature to give you a reading on the Crush-O-Meter. Whether youre looking to surprise your significant other or want to help your single friend finally find a match, love is in the air with the help of this amorous guide to all things lovey-dovey. Paperback. UO exclusive.