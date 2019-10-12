Lulus

Tell Me More Silver Sequin Sleeveless Wide-leg Jumpsuit

$92.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! Compliments are sure to roll in all night when you're in the Lulus Tell Me More Silver Sequin Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit! Shiny silver sequins glitter atop the mesh and stretch knit lining of this show stopping jumpsuit with a plunging V-neck and back. The sleeveless bodice, with a trendy twist front bodice, rests atop wide-cut pant legs that flow with each step. Fully lined. Self: 50% Nylon, 50% Pet. Lining: 100% Polyester. Hand Wash Cold. Imported. Style 854682