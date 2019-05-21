R+Co

Television Perfect Hair Shampoo (8 Fl Oz.)

$32.00 $25.60

Steal the show with TELEVISION Perfect Hair Shampoo from R+Co. Suitable for all hair types, this shampoo adds body and shine while strengthening and softening your tresses. Key Ingredients: Juniper Berry Extract: helps maintain the optimal oil balance of the scalp and adds weightless moisture to the hair. Glycerin: helps maintain the moisture balance of hair. Babassu Seed Oil: an excellent moisturizer that deep conditions dry hair and scalp. Panthenol: penetrates hair and provides hydration. Marigold Flower Extract: hydrates dry scalp and help remove dandruff flakes . Key Benefits: Good for anyone who wants all the qualities of beautiful, healthy, camera-ready hair. Provides body and shine. Softens, smooths, and strengthens the hair. Infused with natural ingredients that promote an optimal scalp environment and helps hair retain moisture.