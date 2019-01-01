Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
R+Co
Television Perfect Hair Conditioner
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space NK
A moisturizing conditioner, the R+Co Television Perfect Hair Conditioner encourages body, shine and strength for smooth hair that is soft to the touch. Space NK
Featured in 1 story
Space NK Is Having A BOGO Hair Sale
by
Jacqueline Laurea...
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ouai
Volume Conditioner
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Intense Conditioner For Moisture & Control
$48.00
from
Oribe
BUY
DETAILS
Kinky Curly
Knot Today Conditioner
$12.00
from
Beauty.com
BUY
DETAILS
DevaCurl
One Condition Ultra Moisturizing Milk Conditioner
$22.00
from
DevaCurl
BUY
More from R+Co
DETAILS
R+Co
Moon Landing Anti-humidity Spray
$32.00
from
Blue Mercury
BUY
DETAILS
R+Co
R+co Palm Springs Pre-shampoo Treatment Masque, 5 Oz
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
R+Co
Sunset Blvd Blonde Shampoo
£23.00
from
JustMyLook
BUY
DETAILS
R+Co
Sunset Blvd Blonde Shampoo
$29.00
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted