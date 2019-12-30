The Op Games

Telestrations After Dark Adult Party Game

Everything's better after dark! Our favorite party game is all grown up. Adult-only miscommunication at its best: draw what you see then guess what You saw for hilarious, weird, irresponsible and just plain wrong outcomes! Includes: over 1200 words (100 cards), 8 erasable Color coiled sketch books, 8 dry erase markers, 8 clean up cloths, 8 after dark & trade; drink coasters, and the rules Ages 17+ | 4-8 players | 15 min play time Standalone Telestrations game for adults