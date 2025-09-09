L'Oreal Paris

Fragrance Note: Floral Capacity/Volume: 30ml How To Use: This Gucci perfume is great for everyday use, an eau de toilette for women that is ideal for Spring and Summer wear. Bloom into your true self with the new Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette. Inspiring a journey of self-discovery built on the empowering notion of connecting through difference, the floral fragrance stays true to the original Bloom signature. The newest addition to the Bloom bouquet is a lighter, more luminous interpretation of the Bloom signature that gently encourages women to Bloom into the truest version of themselves Characterised by a trio of Jasmine, Tuberose and Rangoon Creeper, it is now enlightened by a sweetened Neroli accord. Just like the scent unfurls as its name suggests, Gucci Bloom women flourish in a natural, expressive and individual way, without conventional limitations. The fragrance is presented in a frosted and luminous square-shaped pink glass bottle to bring freshness and vitality. The Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette for women celebrate the vitality and diversity of those who identify with the Houses modern philosophy. Product code 891472870