Anpro

Telescopic Metal Travel Straws

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

Environment-Friendly: Reusable straws is gradually taking the place of the disposable straws for daily use, refuse to harming natural environment and biological health, let’s save the earth together with Anpro Portable Design: The telescopic design allows an 9 inch metal straws to transform into a 2.6 inch one, small enough to easily hide them in a pocket, bag or purse, to be a undisputed travel straws Health and Safety: Anpro Reusable drinking straws made of 304 stainless steel & Food-Grade silicone tips, FDA approved, BPA free. Perfectly enjoy your coffee, juice, smoothies and any beverage whether hot or cold Easy to Clean: Advanced polishing process made the smooth inside wall of drinking straws, equipped with a cleaning brush that is long enough to clean the entire straw, no residue is really easy to achieve Hassle-free Customer Service: Anpro aim to not only offer every premium product, but also every satisfying purchase