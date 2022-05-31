Camper

Teix Lace-up Boots

$285.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details Conscious Camper Teix lace-up boots Highlights red BCI Cotton blend contrasting toecap round toe front lace-up fastening branded insole flat rubber sole ankle-length POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: This Planet Conscious product contains cotton from a brand that is committed to improving farming practices globally through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI). Composition lining: Recycled Cotton 100%, Cotton 100% sole: Rubber 100% outer: BCI Cotton 80%, Rubber 20% Brand style ID: K400608