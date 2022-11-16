Lancôme

Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Serum Foundation

$47.00 $32.90

WHAT IT IS: A 24-hour healthy glow serum foundation with buildable medium coverage with SPF 27, to hydrate and smooth skin for a natural glowing finish WHAT IT DOES: Our 82% hydrating serum base formula, with buildable medium coverage, delivers a healthy glowing finish. This skincare infused foundation is powered by hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and smoothing Mandelic Acid. Available in 30 transfer-resistant shades made for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin. CLINICAL RESULTS: in a consumer study after 3 weeks, 107 women reported: Visibly improved skin & evened skin tone over time 9/10 women said their skin tone looked more even 9/10 women said their overall skin felt improved