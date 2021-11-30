Lancôme

Teint Idôle Ultra 24h Long Wear Matte Foundation With Spf 15

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Long Wear Foundation is a 24hr full coverage foundation with a flawless, natural matte finish, & lightweight, breathable feel. Transfer & humidity resistant. All day stay true color. Features Natural Matte Foundation (no powdery finish). Medium to Full Coverage. Transfer-Resistant. Oil-Free Foundation. Fragrance-Free. Non-Comedogenic. Suitable for all Skin Types including sensitive. Tested under Dermatological Control. In a study with 400 women, 98 percent of participants were able to find their perfect shade match. Teint Idole is organized by intensity (I, II, III, IV, V) and by undertone (C, N, W). Cool (C) undertones = Bare skin has a rosy undertone and usually burns easily in the sun. Veins appear blue. Neutral (N) undertones = Bare skin has combination of both cool and warm undertones. Not too pink or too golden. Veins appear a mix of green and blue. Warm (W) undertones = Bare skin appears golden/yellow and tans easily in the sun. Olive skin can sometimes skew warm as well for those with a slightly more gold hue. Veins appear green. Benefits Eternalsoft polymers - allowing an increased level of comfort for ultra longwear Perlite and Silica - effective for excessive oil absorption Broad spectrum SPF 15 (SPF is unavailable in the Intensity V range) Key Ingredients Eternalsoft polymers - allowing an increased level of comfort for ultra longwear Perlite and Silica - effective for excessive oil absorption Broad spectrum SPF 15* SPF not included in deeper shades to achieve a more natural depth of color.