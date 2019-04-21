Givenchy Beauty

'teint Couture Everwear' Concealer

Formulated to resist every emotion, this 24 hour 'Teint Couture Everwear' Concealer is the perfect partner for a flawless complexion. This creamy, densely pigmented formula conceals under-eye circles and imperfections, blurs the eye contour, smooths fine lines and reveals sparkling eyes. Ultra-comfortable and reliable in the face of any emotion thanks to its 24-hr wear and waterproof, 'Teint Couture Everwear' Concealer provides an instant anti-fatigue effect and guarantees a luminous, even finish throughout the day. With its heart-shaped applicator, the formula glides on precisely in a single stroke. It offers a buildable level of coverage and may be layered to reach the desired result. It is available in 10 shades organised into four categories to best suit a wide variety of skin tones.