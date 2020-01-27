Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Anthropologie
Teigan Jewelry Stand
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Handcrafted iron, tropical hardwood Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Wipe clean with soft cloth Imported
Need a few alternatives?
17 Stories
Kellie Wall Bar
$194.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Anthropologie
Percy Wine Rack
$168.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Thea Wall Mounted Wine Rack
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Melody House
Metal Storage Cart With Wooden Cover
$54.99
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Iris Rainbow Two-tier Hanging Planter
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Tufted Lucy Rug
$398.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Palm Hook
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Kantha-stitched Verbena Pillow
$58.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
17 Stories
Kellie Wall Bar
$194.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Anthropologie
Percy Wine Rack
$168.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Thea Wall Mounted Wine Rack
$48.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Melody House
Metal Storage Cart With Wooden Cover
$54.99
$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted